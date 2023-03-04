Atlas Honda increases motorbikes price third time in one year

Revised tariffs will be effective from March 3; prices hiked by Rs7,000-Rs25,000

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Atlas Honda, the company with the largest market share in Pakistan's two-wheeler sector, has increased the price of motorbikes for the third time this year. The price of the bikes has recently increased by Rs7,000–Rs25,000.

The revised tariffs will be in effect starting on March 3rd, the business informed its dealers in a statement.

CD70 will now be available for Rs144,900 after a Rs7,000 price rise as a result of the change. CD70 Dream now costs Rs155,500, an increase of Rs8,000.

The Pridor variant's price increased from Rs. 181,500 to Rs. 190,500. The price of the CG125 model increased by Rs9,000, and it is now being offered for Rs214,900.

The price of the CG125 S has increased by Rs12,000 to Rs255,900. CB125F is now priced at Rs350,900 instead of Rs330,900.

With a Rs25,000 price rise, the CB150F will now be offered for sale for Rs443,900. The CB150F (Silver) now costs Rs447,900 after a Rs25,000 price increase.

Atlas Honda raised the price of motorcycles last month by between Rs9,000 and Rs35,000. The business raised the cost of motorcycles earlier in January by Rs7,400 to 30,000.

According to industry insiders, the unfavourable movement of the rupee against all major currencies and an increase in production costs are to blame for the price increases. Afghanistan is a major source of demand, which has allowed businesses to raise their pricing.

