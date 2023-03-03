Gold prices dip by Rs4,900 to Rs201,600 per tola

03 March,2023 06:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs4,900 and was sold at Rs201,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs206,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,200 to Rs172,840 from Rs177,040 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs158,436 from Rs162,287 respectively.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs60 to Rs2,140 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs51.44 to Rs1,834.70.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$13 to $1,849 from US$1,836, the association reported.