Canada's major stocks dip amid rate hike concerns

As health, wellness firm fail expectations Jamieson Wellness down 9% was worst performer on TSX

25 February,2023 06:04 am

TORONTO (Reuters) - The major stock index in Canada dipped on Friday as concerns about the Federal Reserve maintaining higher interest rates for longer were stoked by hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation statistics.

The S&P/TSX composite index of the Toronto Stock Exchange was down 131.41 points, or 0.65%, at 20,056.78 as of 10:08 a.m. ET, marking the index's third consecutive week of losses.

Fears that the Fed would continue rising interest rates into the summer increased as U.S. consumer spending and inflation dramatically recovered in January amid solid income growth.

"We discuss how central banks influence the market and interest rates. But you must recognise that the uncertainty is what is causing the market to move even more to the negative, according to Allan Small, senior financial advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

"Market movement to the upside occurs when market can factor in what is likely to happen."

With a 1.6% decline, the index's rate-sensitive technology sector had the most losses.

All the main industries were expected to see falls, and the benchmark TSX appeared to be headed for its largest weekly loss since 2023 as worries about rising interest rates overturned the market optimism exhibited at the beginning of the year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a 1.9% increase in earnings after exceeding first-quarter profit projections. This was due to the capital markets division's expansion, which increased revenue and more than offset a loss in other units.

As the health and wellness firm failed expectations for fourth-quarter earnings, Jamieson Wellness down 9% was the worst performer on the TSX.

