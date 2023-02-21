Dollar rally loses steam as traders wait on Fed, data

Greenback's gain so far this month is backed by strong US labor market statistics, persistent inflation

21 February,2023 07:20 am

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - On Tuesday, the dollar was trading below recent heights as a three-week rally fizzled and traders awaited economic data to see whether additional dollar gains were justified.

The dollar's gain so far this month has been backed by strong US labor market statistics and persistent inflation; the next move will be determined by Tuesday's European and US manufacturing data and Friday's core PCE price index.

The dollar held stable at 132.24 yen and $1.0687 per euro after a calm Monday due to President's Day in the United States with the common currency finding good support above $1.06. US dollar index has increased for three weeks in a row increasing by nearly 1.7% so far in February but it has since stabilized at 103.86 down from a six-week high of 104.67 reached on Friday.

According to Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes, "Friday's failure of euro/dollar to push lower after breaching below $1.0650 basically sums up the FX market." He continued pointing out that the gap between relative rate expectations in the US and Europe is closing and that there are two reasons why the dollar's recovery is becoming stuck.

A 50 basis point rise in March is all but priced in Europe, according to Fed funds futures, which now indicate a 16% likelihood of that happening. The foreign exchange markets were mostly stable.

While traders anticipated the publication of the minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's February meeting, the Australian dollar which was trading at $0.6920 was supported by rising oil prices and a stable Chinese Yuan.

Ahead of the central bank meeting on Wednesdaythe New Zealand dollar remained stable at $0.6259. The benchmark interest rate in New Zealand is now priced at 4.75% by the markets who are also taking Cyclone Gabrielle's economic impact into consideration.

The cost of reconstruction and its potential effects on inflation, insurance payouts and infrastructure investment are "fast becoming a potential driver of persistent New Zealand currency strength," according to ANZ analysts.

The pound remained constant. The Swedish crown increased over night as a result of sticky inflation and minutes from the central bank showing policymakers were ready to continue raising rates.

As Hong Kong's markets regulator issued new guidelines to license cryptocurrency exchanges, considered as a step towards boosting the city's development as a crypto center, Bitcoin received support.

