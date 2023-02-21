IESCO launches major operation against defaulters

CDA payable Rs2.88 billion to Azad Kashmir; federal hospitals defaulters of Rs190 million of IESCO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - IESCO has launched a major operation against defaulters and final notices were issued to defaulters, Dunya News reported. IESCO issued final notices to recover Rs115 billion from defaulting government agencies.

The Government of Azad Kashmir has issued a notice to the CDA to pay the bill of Rs2.88 billion. The Pakistan Secretariat has turned out to be a defaulter of Rs690 million of IESCO and the federal hospitals are defaulters of Rs190 million in the form of electricity of IESCO.

Ministry of Railways is defaulter of Rs140 million, federal police of Rs146 million, Parliament Lodges of Rs112 million, Interior Ministry of Rs83 million, Health Ministry of Rs50 million and Chief Commissioner's Office of Rs70 million in terms of electricity bills.

IESCO officials have warned that if the defaulting institutions do not pay the dues the electricity will be cut off.

