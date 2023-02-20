Gold price increases Rs500 to Rs196,500 per tola

Business Business Gold price increases Rs500 to Rs196,500 per tola

Gold price increases Rs500 to Rs196,500 per tola

20 February,2023 07:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Monday and was traded at Rs196,500 against sale at Rs196,000, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs168,467 against Rs168,038, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs154,427 from Rs154,035, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2130 and Rs1,826.13 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $1 to $1,844 from US$1,843, the association reported.