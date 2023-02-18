Gold price increases Rs2800 per tola

Gold price increases Rs2800 per tola

18 February,2023 09:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs196,000 against sale at Rs193,200, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,400 to Rs168,038 against Rs165,638, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs154,035 from Rs151,834, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs2130 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.72 to Rs1,826.13.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $1,843 from US$1,824, the association reported.