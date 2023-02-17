Wall Street drops amid investors' worry over Feds rate hike

Business Business Wall Street drops amid investors' worry over Feds rate hike

January saw biggest increase in producer prices in seven months after energy price skyrocketed

17 February,2023 04:17 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street dropped on Thursday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to control rising prices were fueled by surprisingly positive inflation data and a decline in weekly jobless claims.

According to a Labor Department study, January saw the biggest increase in producer prices in seven months as the price of energy-related goods skyrocketed.

Also, it revealed that significantly fewer Individuals than expected last week filed new applications for unemployment benefits, providing another proof of the still tight job market.

The economic figures released on Thursday and other reports this week show that despite the Fed's drive to raise interest rates, inflation is still resistant and the economy is still holding up rather well.

Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio manager at Ingalls & Snyder in New York, declared that "with statistics like this, the Fed is going to keep hiking rates, and none of us want that." Now, there are at least rumblings about the potential for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting.

The S&P 500 has gained about 8% so far in 2023 following the selloff in 2022, driven by positive results and cautious predictions that the U.S. central bank has finished the majority of its rate rise campaign.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 0.39% at 4,131.36 points.

The Fed is anticipated to raise the benchmark rate over 5% by May and maintain it there through the end of the year.

Likewise on Thursday, Loretta Mester, the president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, said that inflation was still too high and stated she was willing to raise interest rates more than her colleagues had requested at the previous monetary policy meeting. James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, stated that even with ongoing economic expansion, rate rises will "lock in" decreasing inflation.

Consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD), down 0.51%, and information technology (.IT) also lost 0.5%, marking the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes that fell the most (.SPLRCT).

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.37% to 34,003.35 points, the Nasdaq fell by 0.48% to 12,012.22 points.

As a U.S. auto regulator warned that its Full Self-Driving Beta software may result in an accident, electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. saw its stock fall by 0.6%. Tesla said it was recalling 362,000 U.S. vehicles and correcting them via an over-the-air software update.

After raising its full-year earnings projection, network gear manufacturer Cisco Systems Inc. increased 6.2% to reach a nine-month high.

As the video streaming business reported first-quarter sales beyond market expectations, Roku Inc. jumped by roughly 18%.

As Canadian e-commerce startup Shopify Inc. forecasted sluggish sales growth for the current quarter despite price increases and new product launches, the stock dropped more than 15%.

Declining equities outpaced advancing ones on the whole U.S. stock market by a ratio of 1.4-to-1.

The Nasdaq registered 70 new highs and 39 new lows, while the S&P 500 set 7 new highs and 1 new low.

