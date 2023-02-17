Canada's major stock index decline amid Wall Street's drop

Business Business Canada's major stock index decline amid Wall Street's drop

Sell-off in international equities markets, notably in US, is dragging down TSX today, Cieszynski

17 February,2023 03:33 am

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's major stock index declined on Thursday mirroring Wall Street's drops as concerns about rate hikes were stoked by hotter-than-expected US producer pricing data. Shopify led down due to a pessimistic prediction.

The S&P/TSX composite index of the Toronto Stock Exchange was down 176.49 points, or 0.85%, at 20,543.9 as of 10:06 a.m. ET.

Shopify Inc. fell 16.1% as the technology company warned of sluggish revenue growth for the current quarter despite price increases and the introduction of new products, indicating that macroeconomic problems were having an impact on the online stores run by its merchants.

The stock caused a 5.5% decline in Canada's technology sector.

The producer inflation data, which strengthened the case for a robust U.S. economy and may allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates longer than anticipated, caused Wall Street to start substantially lower on Thursday.

According to Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, the sell-off in international equities markets, notably in the United States, is dragging down the TSX today.

There is a common perception that the Federal Reserve will likely continue to raise interest rates.

Due to disappointing profits from producers of the yellow metal, such as New Gold Inc., and declining spot gold prices, gold miners put pressure on the resource-heavy index.

According to corporate news, Cenovus Energy Inc. slumped 5.1% after appointing COO Jon McKenzie as president and CEO. Upstream production also decreased.

After the oil producer announced a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, Birchcliff Energy's share price dropped 3.0%.

The energy industry dropped by 0.8% as a result of the oil corporations.

