Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Ishaq Dar

Business Business Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE, says Ishaq Dar

16 February,2023 09:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday that Pakistan would welcome investment from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During a call on meeting with Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC), Syed Basar Shueb explained to him various investment opportunities in Pakistan, according to statement issued by finance ministry.

He the CEO of IHC regarding the recent visit of the Prime Minister and his various meetings held with the Emirati businessmen and investors. He thanked the management of the IHC for their interest in making investments in Pakistan.

He discussed the ways to accelerate economic cooperation between the two countries and expressed the desire to strengthen the existing economic ties to a next level.

He further stated that the government of Pakistan was pursuing various reforms for providing greater facilitation to investors and businessmen.

The Finance Minister assured the CEO of maximum facilitation by the government for Emirati investors in Pakistan, the statement added.

Welcoming the Finance Minister, the CEO H.E. Syed Basar Shueb highlighted the cordial relation that exists between the two countries and appreciated the role of the government to attract investment opportunities in Pakistan.