Musk gave Tesla's $1.95 billion worth shares to charity

Tesla CEO gave out around 11.6 million shares between August and December of last year

16 February,2023 03:33 am

(Reuters) - Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, gave shares in the most valuable automaker in the world worth $1.95 billion to charity last year, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was made public on Tuesday.

According to the filing, Musk gave out around 11.6 million shares between August and December of last year. The statement did not specify which organization or organizations were the beneficiaries.

Currently, the second-richest individual in the world own 13% or so of Tesla.

An email requesting information on which charity or charities received the money was not immediately answered by Tesla. In 2021, Musk gave out around $5.74 billion.

Since shares donated to charities do not incur capital gains tax, as they would if they were sold, analysts have suggested that Musk may benefit from giving Tesla stock if he did so.

In 2012, Musk signed the Giving Pledge, which calls on billionaires to donate at least half of their fortune to charitable causes during their lifetimes or after they pass away.

He founded the Musk Foundation in 2001, which, according to its website, provides funding among other things for the "creation of safe artificial intelligence to benefit mankind."