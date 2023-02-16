Wall Street: Major indexes decline on Feds rate hike concerns

Retail sales increase 3% in January due to rising cars, other items purchase, Commerce Department

16 February,2023 03:32 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The major market indexes on Wall Street declined on Wednesday as concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue its rate-hike campaign increased in response to stronger-than-expected retail sales data that provided more evidence of the resiliency of the American economy.

According to a study from the Commerce Department, retail sales increased 3% in January as a result of increases in the purchase of cars and other items. Reuters surveyed economists who predicted a rise in sales of 1.8%.

The fact that these figures (retail sales) exceeded expectations by a wide margin just proves that consumers are still in excellent shape, according to Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"As a result, you can see that the currency is becoming stronger and the yields are backing up. Of course, if this pattern persists, it just supports the idea that the Fed will keep raising interest rates.

Data showing an acceleration in U.S. consumer prices in January put pressure on the benchmark S&P 500 on Tuesday, raising expectations that the U.S. central bank would increase the policy rate at least twice more this year to a range of 5-5.25%.

Nevertheless, the index is up 7.7% so far this year after falling 19.4% in 2022 as a result of investors buying up damaged growth businesses and a better-than-expected earnings season.

The S&P 500 was down 24.29 points, or 0.59%, at 4,111.84 at 10:15 a.m. ET, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 55.30 points, or 0.46%, at 11,904.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 202.62 points, or 0.59%, at 33,886.65.

All 11 of the main S&P 500 sectors fell, with the energy sector leading the way below, losing 2.1% in response to falling oil prices.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) shares traded on the NYSE plummeted 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced its holdings in the chipmaker.

Due to the robust travel demand, shares of Airbnb Inc. and Tripadvisor Inc. increased 12.2% and 2.1%, respectively, after the firms reported earnings that above expectations.

The stock of shale oil company Devon Energy fell 11.9% after it failed to make a quarterly profit as expected because of lower output as a result of the extreme cold in the US and increased costs.

On the NYSE, declining issues outnumbered advancing items by a ratio of 2.51 to 1. On the Nasdaq, declining equities outnumbered advancing items by a ratio of 1.54 to 1.

The Nasdaq posted 25 new highs and 31 new lows, compared to the S&P index's six new 52-week highs and none new lows.