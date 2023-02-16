Gold miners, energy shares fall in Toronto Stock Exchange

S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.16 points or by 0.44 percent

16 February,2023 03:31 am

S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.16 points or by 0.44 percent

16 February,2023 03:31 am

TORONTO (Reuters) - Gold miners and energy businesses saw their shares fall on Wednesday while domestic statistics on the housing market and wholesale trade indicated that the country's economy was weakening. This led to a dip in Canada's resource-heavy main stock index.

The S&P/TSX composite index of the Toronto Stock Exchange was down 91.16 points, or 0.44%, at 20,613.63 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The main indexes on Wall Street also declined as concerns over the Federal Reserve's protracted rate rises were stoked by positive economic data.

As gold and metal prices declined against a strong dollar, the wider materials sector—which includes companies that mine precious and base metals as well as fertilizer firms—fell 2.0%.

After an industry report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicated a rise in U.S. crude inventories, the energy sector fell 0.8% as oil prices plummeted.

In the meanwhile, domestic home starts and wholesale commerce both fell in January, signaling a sluggish economy.

According to Christine Tan, portfolio manager at SLGI Asset Management Inc., "The Canadian economy is more interest rate sensitive, so you've got data that's sort of indicating that our economy continues to decelerate."

The fact that U.S. data is still fairly hot, however, complicates things and may force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Barrick Gold Corp. announced a fresh share repurchase of up to $1 billion in addition to exceeding analysts' expectations for quarterly profit. However, reflecting industry weakness, its stock slid 3.4%.

Suncor Energy Inc. saw a 2% increase as the energy firm posted a fourth-quarter profit that above expectations thanks to higher oil prices.

After appointing former Allergan CEO Brent Saunders as its CEO and chairman, Bausch + Lomb Corp. saw a 9.5% increase.

Converge Technology Solutions, a provider of cloud services, fell 12.8% to the bottom of the TSX after many brokerages lowered their price targets on the company in response to its preliminary results for the full year 2022.

