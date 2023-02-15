Gold price plunges Rs3,700 to Rs192,200 per tola

15 February,2023 09:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold further decreased by Rs3,700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs192,200 against sale at Rs195,900 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,173 to Rs164,780 against Rs167,953, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs151,049 from Rs153,957, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver declined by Rs30 to Rs2,100 whereas that of and ten-gram silver went down by Rs25.72 to 1,800.41.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $18 to $1,837 from US$1,855 , the association reported.