Gold price falls Rs800 per tola

13 February,2023 09:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs800 on Monday and was traded at Rs197,600 against sale at Rs.198,400 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs169,410 against Rs170,096, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs155,293 from Rs155,921, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs30 to Rs.2,130 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.25.72 to 1,826.13.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $5 to $1,860 from US$1,865, the association reported.