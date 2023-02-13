PSX loses 24 points, closes at 41,716.95 points

Business Business PSX loses 24 points, closes at 41,716.95 points

PSX loses 24 points, closes at 41,716.95 points

13 February,2023 08:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) :The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 24.83 points on Monday, a nominal negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 41,716.95 points against 41,741.78 points the previous day.

A total of 192,412,200 shares were traded during the day as compared to 281,894,248 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.661 billion against Rs. 14.709 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 318 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 150 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Sui South Gas with 22,253,124 shares at Rs 12.17 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 16,385,161 shares at Rs 1.27 per share, and Oil & Gas Dev with 15,131,425 shares at Rs 98.80 per share.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.73.37 per share price, closing at Rs.1,099.99, whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Ind. with a Rs. 52.45 rise in its per share price to Rs.850.00.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 17.28 per share closing at Rs.530.04; followed by Systems Limited with Rs 13.19 decline to close at Rs 672.39.