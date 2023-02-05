Western sanctions on Russia might cause energy shortages, warns Saudi Minister

Efforts being made to ship LPG to Ukraine, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

05 February,2023 02:36 am

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman issued a warning on Saturday that future energy shortages might be caused by Western sanctions on Russia.

At a business conference in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz responded to a question about how trade restrictions would impact the energy market by saying, "All of those so-called sanctions, embargoes, lack of investments will all combine into one thing and one thing only which would be a lack of energy supplies of all kinds when they are most needed."

The prince added that efforts were being made by Saudi Arabia to ship Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Ukraine. LPG is most frequently used for heating and for cooking.

In an effort to further restrict Moscow's capacity to finance its conflict in Ukraine the European Union and other Western countries have enacted a number of sanctions against Russia that have reduced its energy exports.

Putin has asserted that Russia will combat sanctions by changing its trade and energy policies.

Prince Abdulaziz said that the most crucial lesson was for the rest of the world to trust OPEC+ when asked what lessons had been learned from the dynamics of the energy market in 2022.

The prince added, "We are a responsible group of nations. We do take policy problems pertaining to the energy and oil markets in a totally silo and we don't immerse ourselves in political concerns.”

In order to support the market, OPEC+, an alliance made up of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as Russia decided last year to reduce its production target by 2 million barrels per day, or about two percent of global demand, from November through the end of 2023.

The decision was approved by an OPEC+ panel last Wednesday, and the meeting's overarching theme was that the group will stick with the decision until the agreement's conclusion.

