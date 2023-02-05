Finance Minister suspends FBR personnel incentives
Business
Decision was made due to current economic climate for Grade 17-22 officials, notification issued
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has approved the decision of suspending the provision of incentives to FBR personnel amid current economic climate.
A notification was issued by the FBR to grant incentives to officers in grades 17 through 22. The incentives would come from point-of-sale fees.
As part of the incentives, FBR executives were given the go-ahead to provide money for paying housing rent, purchases, a headquarters allowance and scholarships for children.