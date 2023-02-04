Dar for reinvigorating PDF, SOEs role

04 February,2023 07:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday stressed to reinvigorate the role of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Chairing a meeting on PDFL and SOEs, the minister stressed for considering their business plan, governance structure and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The meeting reviewed the role of PDFL and SOEs and discussed modalities for bringing improvement in the governance of SOEs and line ministries.

The meeting also discussed restructuring of PDFL in order to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country.