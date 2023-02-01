FBR's January revenue target exceeds Rs4 billion

FBR earns Rs537 billion in January, Rs3967 billion in 7 months with 23% increase

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) exceeded its revenue target by Rs4 billion in January, achieving its tax collection goal, Dunya News reported.

FBR earned Rs537 billion in income in January and Rs3967 billion throughout the course of the first seven months of the current fiscal year, a 23 percent increase over the same period last year, according to reports.

FBR representatives have claimed that this year s overall income goal of Rs7,470 billion would be met. In addition the FBR has provided refunds of Rs208 billion in the last seven months.

The FBR fell short of its overall tax goal for the first seven months of the current fiscal year which was set at Rs4179 billion.

The FBR s tax shortfall from July to January was 214 billion.