Gold rates increase by Rs 550 per tola

Business Business Gold rates increase by Rs 550 per tola

Gold rates increase by Rs 550 per tola

22 November,2022 08:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs550 on Tuesday as it was sold at Rs159,050 against its sale at Rs158,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams also increased by Rs 472 and was sold at Rs 136,360 as compared to Rs135,888 whereas price of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs124,996 from Rs124,250, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs1,448.90 respectively

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1748 against its sale at $1740 the previous day, the association reported.