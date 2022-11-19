Financial czar assures country will not default, warns against spreading rumors

19 November,2022 05:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday warned against spreading speculations surrounding default and said that the country will not default.



Addressing a press conference via video link, Dar said that rumours are being spread that Pakistan will not be able to pay Sukuk bonds, adding that spreading rumours should be avoided because we should think beyond the politics regarding the economy.



Ishaq Dar further said that Pakistan will pay the sukuk bonds on time, adding that the nation should not pay attention to such fabricated statements.



"For the sake of Pakistan, we should think beyond political opposition," Dar stressed.