US dollar continues upward trajectory against PKR in interbank

US dollar continues upward trajectory against PKR in interbank

12 September,2022 12:42 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar continued its flight against the Pakistani rupee in interbank trading on Monday.

After gaining Rs1.82 in interbank, the US dollar was being traded around Rs230 on first business day of the week

The greenback is on a winning streak despite State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) getting much needed fudns from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to economic experts, decline of rupee is due to increase in the dollar indexes internationally as well as country’s soaring current account deficit.