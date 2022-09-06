PSX turns around, gains 1.06 point

06 September,2022 08:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Tuesday, gain 1.06 point, closing at 41,860.36 points against 41,859.30 points on the last working day.

A total of 187,263,407 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 156,803,627 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.017 billion against Rs 4.368 billion on last trading day.

As many as 357 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 46,806,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.09, P.I.A.C (A) with volume of 10,877,000 and price per share of Rs4.66 and Fauji Foods Ltd with volume of 9,347,578 and price per share of Rs 6.80.

Premium Tex. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.42.00 per share, closing at Rs844.00 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 39.45 to Rs 1,100.00.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.37.72 per share closing at Rs 752.27 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 96.45 to close at Rs 1,189.55.