Gold price declines Rs1400 per tola

Business Business Gold price declines Rs1400 per tola

Gold price declines Rs1400 per tola

29 August,2022 10:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1400 on Monday and was sold at Rs145,600 against its sale at Rs147,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs1200 and was sold at Rs124,828 against Rs126,028 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs114,426 against Rs115,526, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1530 and Rs1311.72 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was sold at $1728 against its sale at $1738, the association reported.