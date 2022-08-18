Gold price decreases by Rs2800 to Rs142,600 per tola

18 August,2022 05:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs142,600 in the local market against its sale at Rs145,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2397 and was sold at Rs122,257 against its sale at Rs124,657 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs112,068 against its sale at Rs114,270.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1771 against its sale at $1769, the association reported.