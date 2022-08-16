Gold price surges Rs5700 to Rs139,900 per tola

16 August,2022 08:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs5700 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs139,900 in the local market against its sale at Rs 134,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4887 and was sold at Rs119,942 against its sale at Rs115,055 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs109,947 against its sale at Rs105,467.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1777 against its sale at $1875, the association reported.