Gold price falls by Rs500 to reach Rs138,500 per tola

13 August,2022 07:35 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The domestic gold prices on Saturday continued to fall as the rupee keeps on showing recovery against the greenback.

The price of gold per tola of 24-karat decreased by Rs500.

With this decline, the price of gold per tola of 24-karat reached Rs138,500.

The price of 10-gram of glittery metal also dropped by Rs429 to reach Rs118,741.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1560 and Rs1337.44 respectively.

On the other side, the price of gold in the world market goes up by $12 per ounce to reach $1,802.