Govt increases power tariff by Rs3.50 per unit

26 July,2022 02:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet has hiked power tariff by 3.50 rupees per unit from 26th of this month.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in Islamabad, Khurram Dastgir said that there will be another increase of 3.50 rupees per unit from next month whilst in the month of October, the tariff will be increased by ninety paisa per unit.

Khurram Dastgir said the cabinet has approved increase in the electricity tariff but it will not have an impact on the poorest consumers. He said the consumers are already paying a big portion of this increase in the form of fuel surcharge. He said this fuel surcharge will now be reflected in the tariff.

Dastgir said it will also be government’s first effort to minimize power interruption on the mixed feeders. He said the cabinet has also considered providing gas and electricity to five major export sectors on reduced rates and an announcement to this effect will soon be made.

He said we will give the tariff that is close to the regional countries in order to bolster our exports.

He said these three months will be difficult for the consumers but the electricity prices will start coming down from the month of November after reflection of fuel surcharge in the tariff.

Khurram Dastgir said the present government has reduced the circular debt by 214 billion rupees. He said steps are being taken to reduce line losses.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said there will be no impact of the electricity price adjustment on thirteen million connections or forty-five percent of the population.