Pakistan, IMF likely to finalize agreement soon

13 July,2022 04:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan is expected to finalize an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon.

Finance Ministry sources privy to the development said that the agreement with IMF will be finalized soon, adding that the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) is also being sent to the IMF soon.

In case of agreement, Pakistan will receive $1.2 billion through the 6th and 7th review instalments, sources said.

The sources further said that the IMF has urged that the assets of elected representatives be made public, as well as the assets of Grade 17 to 22 employees. The IMF Executive Board may revive the loan program for Pakistan, sources added.