Country faces up to 12 hours power loadshedding as shortfall reaches 6,300MW

Country faces up to 12 hours power loadshedding as shortfall reaches 6,300MW

Up to 12 hours of electricity loadshedding is being carried out in different parts of the country.

09 July,2022 11:52 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The electricity shortfall in the country has reached up to 6,300 MW with total power generation hovers around 21,700 MW, and total demand stands at 28,000 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

According to the power division, at least 5,900 MW of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,300 MW of electricity.

The total electricity generation by the private sector power plants is 11,000 MW, whereas, at least 998 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants and 111 MW from solar plants.

The bagasse-based power plants are generating 123 MW of electricity while the nuclear fuel-based power plants are generating 2,278 MW of electricity.

Meanwhile, up to 12 hours of electricity loadshedding is being carried out in different parts of the country. Whereas, the duration of load shedding is longer in areas with high losses.