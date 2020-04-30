Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan and United Arab Emirates have agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation including in the fields of trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum and others important sectors.

An understanding to this effect came during the visit of a high-level economic delegation of UAE to Pakistan on Tuesday.

In follow up of recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the United Arab Emirates, a high level economic delegation of UAE visited Pakistan to discuss economic and trade relations.

The Prime Minister while talking to the delegation said that the government of Pakistan attached highest priority to its brotherly relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was desirous to strengthen the relations to the next level especially on the economic front.

This high-level visit during the Eid holidays exhibited the keenness of the Government of UAE to invest in our country. Pakistan warmly welcomed this brotherly gesture, and had keen interest to welcome significant investments from the Emirati brothers, the PM further stressed.

Both the sides agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation including in the fields of trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum and other important sectors.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact for the implementation of the investment and trade decisions made at the leadership level.