Progress on CPEC expedited by new govt: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been expedited since the new government came into power.

Talking to the Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan, Pang Chunxue in Islamabad, he said regular meetings are being held for implementation of the CPEC projects.

The Minister for Planning said his top priority is to expedite the CPEC projects to restore confidence of the Chinese investors.

He said the incumbent government will maintain a lasting working relationship with China in the same spirit as it was in 2013.