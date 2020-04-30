Gold prices increase Rs 800 to Rs 132,800 per tola

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs113,855

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Despite decline at international market, the price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 800 and reached all time high to Rs132,800 as compared to its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs113,855 from Rs113,169 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs104,367 from Rs103,738, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at US$1926 against its sale at US$1928, the association reported.