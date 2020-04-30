Gold prices increase Rs 100 per tola

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 to Rs 112,697

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 131,450 on Friday against its sale at Rs 131,350 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 to Rs 112,697 from Rs112,611whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 103,306 from Rs 103,227, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at US$1927 against its sale at US$ 1931, the association reported.