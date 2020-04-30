ADB vice president assures PM of bank’s support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Asian Development Bank Vice President Shixin Chen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

The prime minister appreciated the Asian Development Bank for its support to the Government in socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Vice President of ADB appreciated Government’s handling of COVID 19 crisis and said that Pakistan economy has much better than many countries during COVID crisis.

He assured the PM that the Bank would continue to support Pakistan in its endeavours to accelerate the growth of Pakistan s economy.