FBR successfully knocked down February revenue target: PM

Government is able to subsidize petrol because of this performance of the FBR: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan says the FBR has successfully knocked down February revenue target of 441 billion rupees, posting a robust growth of 28.5 percent.

In his tweets on Wednesday, he said the government is able to subsidize petrol, diesel and electricity and give relief to the people because of this performance of the FBR.

Imran Khan said NADRA has expanded its outreach by opening eighty-eight new registration centers including in tehsils where no center existed before.

He said thirteen new centers have been opened in Balochistan, twenty-three in Sindh, sixteen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eleven each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, twelve in Azad Kashmir and one each in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.