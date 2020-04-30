Petrol price expected to rise by Rs5 per liter

Price is expected to witness an increase as crude oil rates have gone up in the international market

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The prices of petroleum products are expected to witness an increase as crude oil rates have gone up in the international market.

According to details, government is expected to increase petrol price by Rs5, kerosene byRs4 and light diesel by Rs3.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the final decision in this regard. The new prices will be applicable for next 15 days.

It merits mention that the government on February 15 jacked up the price of petrol by Rs12.03 per liter.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs9.53 per liter taking the price to Rs154.15 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.08 per liter to Rs126.56 per liter.