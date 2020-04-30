By the end of June, Pakistan would achieve target of 31 billion rupees exports in good: Razak

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says the government has approved the “strategic trade policy framework” to diversify the country’s products and markets.

He was talking to newsmen after inaugurating the first Healthcare and Engineering Expo 2022, in Lahore.

The Advisor said Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has made policy to explore the markets of Africa and Central Asia.

Replying to a question, he said by the end of June, the country would achieve the target of 31 billion rupees exports in goods, and seven billion rupees in services.