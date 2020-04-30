Gold prices decline Rs 100 to Rs 127,000 per tola

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 86 to Rs 108,882

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 127,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs 127,100 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 86 to Rs 108,882 from Rs 108,968 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,808 from Rs 99,887, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at US$ 1896 against its sale at US$ 1900, the association reported.