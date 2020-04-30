PSX gains 234.7 points to close at 45,675.87 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 234.7 points, with a positive change of 0.52 percent, closing at 45,675.87 points against 45,441.10 points on the last working day.

A total of 194,053,663 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 152,862,750 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.314 billion against Rs4.778 billion the previous day.

As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 179 of them recorded gain and 131 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 60,301,500 shares and price per share of Rs8.26, Soneri Bank Ltd with a volume of 16,356,000 and price per share of Rs10.50 and Telecard Limited with volume of 11,100,911 and price per share of Rs15.99.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs99 per share, closing at Rs5749 whereas the runner up was Unilever Foods, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs500 to Rs21,500.

Bata Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs71.50 closing at Rs2101 followed by Allawasaya Tex the share price of which declined by Rs127.66 to close at Rs1574.56.