PSX gains 391.81 points to close at 46,339.76 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 391.81 points, with positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 46,339.76 points against 45,947.95 points on the last working day.

A total of 243,148,960 shares, valuing Rs9.938, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 187,377,125 shares worth Rs7.097, the previous day.

As many as 377 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 241 of them recorded gain and 110 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Treet Crop with a volume of 16,813,500 shares and price per share of Rs 41.

53, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 13,780,000 and price per share of Rs 3.38 and Hum Network with volume of 12,502,460 and price per share of Rs 7.78.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs650 per share, closing at Rs10,400 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak) XD the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 99.80 to Rs 2149.80.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 83.17 closing at Rs 1025.83 followed by Allwasaya Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 40.95 to close at Rs 2325.11.