ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 123,400 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 to Rs 105,796 from Rs 106,310 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs96,980 from Rs 97,451.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was traded at $1784 against its sale at $1773, the Jewellers Group reported.