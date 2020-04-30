Congratulations to FBR for achieving a 35% increase in revenues in November over last year: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team for achieving a 35percent in revenues in November over last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said that the board of revenue have also recorded a 37 percent increase in the five months over last year.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2021

The FBR on Tuesday said it had registered a “historic growth” in revenue collection of 36.5 percent from July-November of the fiscal year 2021-22.

“It has collected net revenues of Rs 2,314 billion during the first five months of the current FY against set target of Rs 2,016 billion, exceeding by Rs.298 billion,” an official tweet of FBR said.