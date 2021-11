Price of gas will also be hiked from January 2022.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Massive hikes in prices of electricity and petroleum products are likely after federal government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached agreement.

According to sources, government plans to increase power tariff in three steps in coming 1.5 years and price of gas will also be hiked from January 2022.

Sources further said that government also plans to impose 17 percent sales tax on petroleum and other products.