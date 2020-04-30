The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 342 to Rs 105,796

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 123,400 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs123,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 342 to Rs 105,796 against its sale at Rs 106,138 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 96,980 from Rs 97,294.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 to Rs1460 whereas that of and ten gram silver increased by Rs17.15 to Rs1251.71.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was traded at $1839 against its sale at $1846, the Jewellers Group reported.