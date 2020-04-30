ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities concerned to facilitate all Chinese investors, who were setting up industries in Pakistan, on emergency basis by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and the provision of utilities.

“We will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on the priority basis, and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs),” said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Chinese business delegation.

During the meeting, the prime minister was told that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in the glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and China were connected not only in the past or present but would remain united through their future generations too.

We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of the two countries,” he added.



The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong along with senior officers concerned.