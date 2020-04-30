The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs 106,824

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 124,600 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs 124,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs 106,824 against its sale at Rs 106,310 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 97,922 from Rs 97,451.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1858 against its sale at $1860, the Jewellers Group reported.