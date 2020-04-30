Pakistan, China sign MoU to build innovative community of medical device

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly build an international innovative community of medical device and value chain for the purposes of benefiting human health.

The President of China Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Muhammad Shahbaz signed the MoU with University of Shanghai for Science and Technology in Shanghai today.

The purpose of this MoU is to jointly build an international exhibition centre for high-end medical equipment and innovation achievements.

Under the MoU each party can be given opportunities to display its innovative medical device projects and projects to promote the alignment and application of innovative projects and products.