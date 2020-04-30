Wheat production is expected to be 27.5 million metric tonnes.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh cabinet on Thursday fixed the support price of 40KG wheat at Rs2200 for the next the next year.

The provincial cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the price and expressed hope that the growers will produce more wheat this year.

Wheat production is expected to be 27.5 million metric tonnes in the country in 2021-22, the cabinet was briefed.

The cabinet decided to enhance the wheat support price in view of the hike in fertilizer price and other agriculture inputs.

Last year, the provincial government had fixed the support price of 40KG wheat at Rs2,000.